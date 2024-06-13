Get a new gaming TV at Best Buy right now and snap up a free Xbox gift card worth up to $200 on select discounted Samsung models

If you've been looking for the best time to upgrade your TV with gaming firmly in mind then now might be the time to strike.
Best Buy is currently running an offer on select Samsung TVs where you can get an Xbox gift card of either $100 or $200 thrown in absolutely free with your purchase.
While it looks like there are 22 televisions that are eligible for this deal, we think the best deals are on the new S90D OLED TVs and the QN85D QLED TVs. For example, the 65-inch Samsung QN85D Neo QLED TV has got $200 slashed off its list price and also bags you a $100 Xbox gift card - it's available for just $1,699.99 right now at Best Buy.
If you've got your eyes on a superior, top-tier TV however then you could consider the super S90D OLED TV in its 65-inch size that'll see you save $200 on the TV and get a $200 Xbox gift card. That one can be had for $2,499.99 at Best Buy right now.
Alternatively, you can browse the full selection with the link below.
- Browse the full range of Best Buy Samsung TV and Xbox Gift Card offers
We've picked out the above two highlighted deals as the best ones going right now, and you can see more information on them below, including links and prices on the other sizes available.
Today's best Samsung TV deals
Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy + FREE $200 Xbox gift card
The exquisite S90D OLED TV is perhaps the most tempting in the offer and at this particular size too. Save $200 on the TV itself and then match that with another $200 Xbox gift card.
48-inch: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at best Buy + FREE $100 Xbox gift card
77-inch: was $3,699.99 now $3,499.99 + FREE $200 Xbox gift card
Samsung QN85D 65-inch 4K Neo QLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy + FREE $100 Xbox gift card
Samsung's QN85D Neo QLED beast from this year is also in the deal and you can bag a $100 Xbox gift card with this particular variant - and also make the most of 200 bucks off the TV too!
75-inch: was $2,599.99 now $2.299.99 + FREE $100 Xbox gift card
85-inch: was $3,699.99 now $2,999.99 + FREE $100 Xbox gift card
If you're looking to keep your gaming TV options open, then see below for the latest lowest prices on a selection of our favorites.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a freelance writer on tech, gaming hardware, video games, gardens, and landscapes and is crowdfunding a book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now too.