Voting for the 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards is now open - Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth among the nominees for console game of the year

Voting for the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards is now open.

The longest-running annual award show will return on November 21, 2024, and can be watched live here, but ahead of the event fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite games of 2024 in a total of 19 categories.

Included in those categories are Console Game of the Year, PC Game of the Year, and Best Storytelling, but it's worth noting that the nominees for the Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist will not be announced until November 4, with voting in that category opening the same day.

Among the games nominated in the Console Game of the Year are the critically acclaimed Astro Bot for PS5 which was released last month, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and the latest game in The Legend of Zelda franchise, Echoes of Wisdom.

This year's event will also introduce a few brand-new categories, including Best Soundtrack and Best Audio Design, which will replace the Best Audio award, and the Still Playing Award has also been split into two, with separate ‘Mobile’ and ‘Console & PC’ categories.

A new Best Indie Game - Self Published award has also been created to sit alongside the long-standing Best Indie Game category.

You can vote in the currently available categories here. Voting closes on November 1 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 11pm BST.

"2023 was one of video gaming’s best years ever, with Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian Studios claiming a record seven trophies at last year’s Golden Joystick Awards," said Daniel Dawkins, content director for games, video, and digital events.

"2024 has been a challenging year for the games industry in so many ways, but the variety and diversity of releases over the last 12 months has made this one of the most difficult - and exciting - Golden Joystick Awards nominees list we’ve ever compiled."