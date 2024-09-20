Sony might be 'testing the waters' with PS5 Pro price as analysts estimate PS6 to cost around $600

The PS6 price could reach or even pass the $600 threshold according to some games industry analysts.

In a chat with GamesBeat, trusted Circana analyst Mat Piscatella argued that "higher pricing will likely have to be part of the equation" for PS6, evidencing the slowdown of organic growth when it comes to console hardware sales in the US.

"I’m expecting prices on new console hardware to continue to increase," Piscatella added. "We’ve now seen that (previously a bit radioactive following the PS3’s pricing announcement way back when) $599 threshold reached or broken by both PlayStation and Xbox, so I certainly won’t be surprised if we see that again."

Midia Research's Rhys Elliot expects a similar shift in pricing, referencing PS5 Pro's controversial $699.99 price tag. "I expect to see the PS6 and Xbox’s next-generation consoles retailing at $600, at least," said Elliot. "PlayStation is clearly testing the waters with its PS5 Pro pricing."

Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad also weighed in and stated that PS5 Pro "is focused on a price-insensitive audience," adding that: "console manufacturers have still taken steps to ensure they have a lower cost entry point. This is the Switch Lite for Nintendo, the Series S for Xbox and the PS5 Digital Edition for Sony. However, what we have typically seen this generation is that these models have not received permanent price drops."

Ahmad also said that Niko Partners estimates the PS5 Pro to sell 10 million units across its lifetime, making up around 10% of total PS5 units sold. Much like PSVR 2, then, the mid-gen upgrade may gain some traction among the enthusiast crowd who're after the very best in console image quality. But its widespread appeal will be limited compared to more affordable PS5 models.

