Don't put too much faith in retailer leaks as ex-Nintendo employee says companies know 'nothing' about the Switch 2 launch date or price
Sorry, Walmart
- A former Nintendo employee has discussed apparent Nintendo Switch 2 price leaks
- He said that retailers likely know "nothing" about the product's price or release date
- He added that retailers will probably learn the details around the same time that we do
Leak loving gamers beware, it looks like we shouldn't put much stock in any retailers when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2's potential price or release date.
Speaking in a recent episode of the Kit & Krysta Podcast, a former Nintendo sales lead discussed the many online listings from various retailers that appear to give us an idea of how much the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost.
When asked how much retailers would know about the Nintendo Switch 2's price at this stage, he simply replied that they would know "nothing, certainly not price" and "almost certainly not any kind of launch date other than maybe a quarter."
He went on to describe retailers like Walmart Canada as among "the last people who are going to know anything about the price" and mentioned that, while some companies can speculate or guess, "they don't have that information."
"There's no way that even like Target in the US would know anything," he continued. "Nobody is going to know anything until we all know the launch date. When we all know the launch date, that's probably when the retailers are going to know the launch date [...] or maybe like a week or two in advance."
Speculation about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 has been running rampant since it was first revealed. We're predicting that it will fall somewhere around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95. This would make it a little more expensive than the Nintendo Switch OLED, which launched at $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539.95, to account for the upgraded specs, but not a figure that we feel would price out most of Nintendo's more casual audience.
In an investor Q&A, Nintendo also confirmed that the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be line with the "affordable prices customers expect" - which we suspect means a price point in line with our prediction. Of course, this is pure speculation right now. We'll likely have to wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2 for official confirmation.
