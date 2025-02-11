A Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller seems inevitable, so here are five things I want to see from a potential follow-up

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to have its veil fully lifted on April 2, 2025, when we’re due to get a more fulsome look at the upcoming console via a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation. And I’m really hoping a new version of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will be a part of this showcase.

While the initial Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer seemed to line up with many of the countless leaks and rumors - including mouse-like functionality for the Joy-Con controllers and a larger display size - official accessories like a Pro Controller follow-up remain a mystery.

On that note, there’s plenty that a potential ‘Pro Controller 2’ can do to improve upon the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Yes, its legendarily bottomless amount of battery life is partly what makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers to this day, but there are a lot of improvements Nintendo can implement to make the next Pro Controller a must-own peripheral.

Drift-resistant Hall effect sticks are a must

(Image credit: Shutterstock/MatJC)

Starting off with the big one here, Hall effect thumbsticks are an absolute must for a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, if only to combat the original Joy-Con and Pro Controller’s notoriety when it came to stick drift.

In fairness, this is something that Sony and Microsoft also need to catch up on as third parties like 8BitDo, GameSir, and Thrustmaster have left all three console makers in the dust. Heck, even Sega got this right way back in 1998, with the company opting for Hall sensing tech for its Dreamcast controller. So, this is one area where first-party gamepads have actually regressed in contemporary console generations.

Hall effect is absolutely the new standard as has been proven by multiple third-party controller makers, then. The tech opts for magnetic connectivity when reading inputs, removing the need for a physical connection that wears down over time. At this point, for Nintendo as well as Sony and Microsoft, it’s a case of ‘should’ rather than ‘could.

An option for a symmetrical stick layout

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

This one’s a bit more out there, as there really aren’t that many pads that allow for module switching for a PlayStation-like symmetrical stick layout, as opposed to the more frequently used asymmetrical setup we see on the likes of the Xbox Wireless Controller and indeed the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. In fact, the only two that come to mind are the Thrustmaster eSwap line as well as the Victrix Pro BFG. And what else do those have in common? They’re both incredibly expensive.

Again, this presents an opportunity for Nintendo to really innovate on the first-party controller front. Xbox controllers are asymmetrical, and PlayStation controllers are symmetrical. What if Nintendo could offer both on one gamepad? Nintendo has experimented with both in the past. For example, the GameCube and Switch Pro controllers opted for an asymmetrical layout, whereas the Wii Classic Controller and Wii U Gamepad were the opposite, placing their sticks parallel to each other. Meanwhile, the Nintendo 64 controller… well, that certainly was a controller, wasn’t it?

Having swappable stick layouts would also benefit players from an accessibility standpoint, in addition to providing a smoother onboarding process for those who are firmly used to DualSense and DualShock controllers. TechRadar Gaming’s managing editor Rob Dwiar has some thoughts here, too, saying: “Controllers with symmetrical laid out sticks are the only ones I can personally use due to my different hands. In this position, like on PlayStation controllers, my thumbs can reach both sticks comfortably, while the rest of the digits I have can engage with the bumpers and triggers.

“On asymmetrical controllers, my hand has to rotate forward to reposition my thumb and I then lose coverage of the triggers on one hand. In the context of Switch 2, this will likely affect if I can actually hold and use the handheld simultaneously. The overall form, weight and distances between controls will also play a huge part in me, and others, being able to just hold it. If I then have to move my hands to reach shoulder buttons, for example, then I'm likely to lose grip of the whole thing.”

Bring back HD Rumble!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo’s proprietary HD Rumble tech made a splash back in 2017, with launch titles like 1-2 Switch and Arms providing a fantastic showcase for the immersive vibration tech that wasn’t dissimilar to what we have today with the DualSense’s haptic feedback. It was certainly a gimmick and one that fell to the wayside soon after launch, but it’s something I’d love to see Nintendo revisit on a Switch 2 Pro Controller.

We’ve seen how the DualSense’s haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers, can go a long way toward making the PS5 version of a game stand out among its peers. And impressively, it’s still a major feature among PlayStation Studios titles like Astro Bot and Gran Turismo 7. The technology is here and is being put to great use on Sony’s machine. A reply from Nintendo would be wonderful to see in this department.

Of course, there are downsides to a renewed HD Rumble focus - namely it’ll likely have a negative impact on overall controller battery life (the large amount of which was a key selling point for the original Pro Controller). But, controller tech has come a long way in the years since the original Switch launched, so the time feels right for Nintendo to have another go.

Extra customization through remappable buttons and profile creation

(Image credit: Future)

If you picture the DualSense Edge or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in your mind, one of the things that stands out is their inclusion of additional, remappable buttons. Now consider that these are another common staple of countless third-party controllers including the 8BitDo Ultimate and GameSir Tarantula Pro. Both demonstrate that additions like extra remappable buttons don’t have to cost the earth.

Once again, I can see remappable buttons - as well as unique profile creation - being nothing but a boon for the next Switch Pro Controller. Games with busy button layouts like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could especially benefit here, potentially allowing you to bind frequently-used inputs to buttons that are a bit easier to access quickly.

Admittedly, this isn’t something that more casual players are likely to be too fussed about. But, a more powerful console invites a greater volume of quality Switch 2 ports. That naturally invites a broader player base should multiplayer-focused titles like Street Fighter 6, Call of Duty, or Final Fantasy 14 Online eventually make their way to Switch 2.

A bit of fun, distinctly Nintendo flair

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The GameCube controller had a unique and iconic color scheme. The Wii remote had a built-in speaker. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has, erm, well it has really great battery life. But does it stand out much more than that? No, not really.

With its brutally plain aesthetic and bare-bones features, the original Pro Controller simply fails to stand out. It’s broadly function over form, yes (and to be clear, that's not necessarily a bad thing!), but it’s distinctly lacking that Nintendo flair beyond the Switch logo being slapped onto its center.

As a result, I’m asking for a controller that’s a bit more, well, fun. Granted this isn’t a must by any means, but I feel we could be doing a lot better from a brand that once prided itself on going against the grain.

The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, like it or not, shows that Nintendo is still willing and able to inject its brand of charm into otherwise rudimentary devices. Alarmo does this through game-related themes, music, and sound effects. The latter of which could make a Pro Controller 2 a bit more personable. Ultimately, it’d be nice if we got something that stands out a bit more than a plain black gamepad.

Do you have any thoughts on a potential Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller? What kind of design aspects or features would you like to see? Sound off in the comments below.