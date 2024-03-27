There are huge savings on the Xbox Wireless Controller right now, including a lowest-ever price on one of the best colorways

Whether you’re after a spare gamepad to play local multiplayer titles with friends or need a replacement for the controller that came with your Xbox console, the Xbox Wireless Controller is an excellent choice and is currently on sale for some seriously tempting prices in both the US and UK.

By far the most exciting Xbox Wireless Controller deal right now is a $17 discount on the Dream Vapor Special Edition, which is on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $52.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. We particularly appreciate the eye-catching purple swirl design, which is unique to each controller due to its manufacturing process.

Other top offers include the stunning Electric Volt colorway, which is on sale for just $49 (was $64.99) at Amazon. The bright Pulse Red controller has dropped to only $44 (was $64.99) at Amazon too, alongside the lovely Velocity Green for just $49 (was $58.99) at Amazon. These aren’t lowest-ever prices, but they’re still respectable savings on some of the best-looking Xbox Wireless Controller models around.

Over in the UK, a smaller £5 saving is available on the Dream Vapor Special Edition, which is on sale for £59.99 (was £64.99) at Currys. While we’d recommend you give that deal a miss, much more compelling savings can be found on the Electric Volt and Pulse Red colorways which are both just £39.99 (was £54.99) at Currys with free next-day delivery included. Velocity Green then costs £49.99 (was £54.99) at Currys, which is a saving of £5 with free delivery thrown in too.

Xbox controller deals - savings on lots of colorways

Xbox Wireless Controller - Dream Vapor Special Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Special-Windows-Devices%2Fdp%2FB0CQKJ93KB%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DGESD3VG8CTEW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ypBNDMSPCwp1lGUy6FzcWCrL3UvP4rRiUbV3HfvMwd3StBWP7eJL--iMroXTGjBV6tfdRCGCz4CLfV3fB7nrEf3bIklJR1n8ixB67bDyCdBDAZW-HQUfr6fmX3Rxou9FQ5iorAGYnaRoe53OpPTb1eaFrq_fLXgUF7MCGz-JQn8IjUcBbjBacoEmyLNhgtgTaKT1M1Y-x2GtwyCl2xWRa10G4Nvb3fx4QQu3VulO4Po.gioXj7607utUbbaaIbN3T7nWck_bXitNqpuaRDpfNyw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dxbox%252Bwireless%252Bcontroller%26qid%3D1711552829%26sprefix%3Dxbox%252Bwire%252Caps%252C186%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $69.99 now $52.99 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price on one of the most attractive Xbox Wireless Controller colorways at the moment. Featuring a purple swirl that is unique to each individual controller, this is a perfect way to add some character to your setup. The savings are less generous over in the UK though, so we recommend considering the alternatives below instead. UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-wireless-controller-dream-vapor-special-edition-10260408.html%3Fq%3Ddream%2520vapor" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £64.99 now £59.99 at Currys

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Electric-Windows-Devices%2Fdp%2FB08ZNQN1FP%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3DJJ5D9IUC04B6%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.EjXcHkbs5W23UgRbuLw7a5VNMbtH780fvyGw4Z2MlpUjgoKxs6O75lw3cfif6V-PJ8cWfBFlyae3pOCxibZxBWjAf5JwNV8Ht0CZA-cqwv9W7XCHgqJIh_Ttp_6VU5DkFBrnARlNqEzTBIcgYJqwi37pVrd-xPFuefNps1JLONUkrnRQLaLTOeF0dXQxWwUKOIEkZTYdaQ7dKulhIps58whQwCFCxRS0snw5mKeWzrhaQj28CcYc2DAmzvX2xjCv-1UhnK4ysfV-D3AkIMLIuQMWkjJ7QR2dlsqpK8gv-X8.n10019BjK0rgZ5ixWDPt67NgyGjDOpUJPjoa4513DWM%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Delectric%252Bvolt%26qid%3D1711559170%26sprefix%3Delectric%252Bvo%252Caps%252C230%26sr%3D8-2%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $64.99 now $49 at Amazon

Although it's not a new lowest-ever price, this is still a great saving on the neon Electric Volt edition. With a £15 saving and free next day delivery in the UK, it's also an excellent pick across the pond. UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-wireless-controller-electric-volt-10223284.html%3FsearchTerm%3Delectric%2520volt" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £54.99 now £39.99 at Currys

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0859XT328%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $64.99 now $44 at Amazon

Coming in slightly cheaper than the Electric Volt, the attractive Pulse Red edition is currently only $5 above its lowest-ever price in the US. Over in the UK, you can find it for £15 off with free next-day delivery. UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-wireless-controller-pulse-red-10220320.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £54.99 now £39.99 at Currys

Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BY3LT3Z9%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $58.99 now $49 at Amazon

If you show your love for Xbox with a bright green gamepad, then the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller is the way to go. For just $0.33 above its lowest-ever price, this is an excellent deal. If you're shopping from the UK the price isn't near as strong, but you can still take advantage of the free next-day delivery at Currys. UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-wireless-controller-velocity-green-10248001.html%3FsearchTerm%3Dxbox%2520wireless%2520controller" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £54.99 now £49.99 at Currys

In addition to being one of the best Xbox controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a tremendous PC controller too. It's even compatible with Android and iOS, making it a great choice if you're eager to dive into Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with a controller.

If you're not in the US or UK, check out even more Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region below: