The Razer Kishi Ultra scored five out of five at full price, so does this biggest-ever discount make it a six star product?

If you live for mobile gaming, then investing in a top accessory is worth every cent. Whether you're addicted to grinding out dailies on Genshin Impact or dropping into the arena in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the Razer Kishi Ultra could be for you.

It's by far the best mobile controller that I've ever tested, netting one of the only five out of five scores that I have ever rewarded in my review. Now, it's on sale for just $129.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon - a $20 discount a new lowest-ever price.

Of course, I think it's absolutely worth getting for that, but if you want to know more you can read on for the details.

Today's best mobile controller deal

The Razer Kishi Ultra is a fantastic mobile gaming accessory, though its high price tag means that it definitely geared to only the most dedicated players. If that is you, however, then it's a product that I would recommend without reservation.

Compared to cheaper competitors like the Backbone One, the difference is night and day. Not only is the Razer Kishi Ultra more comfortable, but it has significantly better thumbsticks, a cool RGB lighting strip, directional haptic support, and plenty of remappable buttons for those who really need them.

It also has great software, with premium features like virtual touchscreen controls accessible at no additional cost. You really do get what you pay for with this one.

If you're outside the US but still want to secure a bargain, you can check out the best Razer Kishi Ultra deals in your region below.