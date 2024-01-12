The best budget gaming earbuds are currently under $20 and they’re perfect if you want to game on the go

The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are some of the best gaming earbuds if you’re shopping on a budget. Featuring a versatile design with a detachable microphone, they’re perfect if you prefer lighter audio peripherals or enjoy gaming on the go.

Compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC via a 3.5mm headphone jack, they’re a great option no matter your preferred platform. Better still, they’re currently only $19.95 at Amazon (was $29.95) which makes them an even better value proposition.

We awarded the Turtle Beach Battle Buds three and a half stars in our review, where we praised the truly unbeatable value they present. We did take some issue with the sound quality, however, which is perfectly sufficient for gaming but definitely on the more basic side.

Luckily, there are some fantastic premium options that are also on sale, too, including the 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones which is our pick for the best wired earbuds for gaming. They are currently at a lowest-ever price of just $43.99 at Amazon (was $67.99) when you click the box to apply a 20% off coupon.

There's also another lowest-ever price on the high-end Asus Rog Cetra True Wireless gaming earbuds, which are available for $75 at Amazon (was $99.99). These earbuds excel thanks to their impressive sound quality and premium design. They even feature a little RGB lighting, which really helps sell the gamer aesthetic.

Today's best gaming earbud deals

Turtle Beach Battle Buds gaming earbuds: was $29.95 now $19.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - This solid pair of budget earbuds becomes even better with a $10 saving. Featuring a detachable microphone and boasting compatibility with all major consoles this is an excellent choice if you're after earbuds to game on a budget. Price check: Best Buy - $29.99

1More Triple Driver headphones: was $67.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - This is a new lowest-ever price on some of our favorite earbuds. If you're willing to spend more for greatly enhanced sound quality then the 1More Triple Driver headphones are worth a look. Just be sure to select the 20% off coupon before you buy to ensure you get the best discount.

Asus Rog Cetra True Wireless gaming earbuds: was $99.99 now $75 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - These are some seriously premium gaming earbuds at a less than premium lowest-ever price. We love the Asus Rog Cetra True Wireless gaming earbuds because of their excellent sound quality and super swanky design. Price check: Best Buy - $75.99

Don't worry if you're outside of the US because we've assembled some of the very gaming earbud deals in your region below:

Want to upgrade your audio setup? See our guides to the best wireless gaming headsets or the best PC gaming headset for more tips.