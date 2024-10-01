Some of the best looking Xbox controllers have hit lowest ever prices at Amazon

Now here's a good deal to kick off the day. A wide range of Xbox Wireless Controller models are available at seriously steep discounts at Amazon right now in the UK. This includes lowest-ever prices on some of the very best-looking variants out there.

Kicking things off is the attractive Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller, which is on sale for just £39.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon. There's also the striking Astral Purple on sale for just £39.99 (was £59.99) too.

You can even pick up the bright Velocity Green version for that same price of only £39.99 (was £59.99).

These are all £20 discounts and match the lowest-ever prices we have seen for each model at the online retail giant. Here are all the details.

Lowest-ever prices on Xbox controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Pink): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

You don't get much more eye-catching than this bright pink Xbox controller, which is currently on sale at a £20 discount matching its lowest-ever price. Its design combines pink with black accents and a clean white rear panel.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Astral Purple): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Here's another discount matching a lowest-ever price. The Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller is heavily discounted right now and could be the perfect pick if you're looking for something suitably space-themed for your next Starfield playthrough.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This mean green controller has received the discount treatment too. At £20 off, this is matching the lowest price that we have ever seen for this particular model at Amazon.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a great choice if you want a quality peripheral to use with your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or PC. It's up there as not only one of the best PC controllers but also one of the best Xbox controllers right now. Not many are aware of this, but it is also fully compatible with Android and iOS, making it a pretty compelling option for mobile gamers if you don't want a traditional mobile controller.

I'm a pretty big fan of this controller, namely because it offers some absolutely superb value. It's versatile and well-designed, with a very comfortable ergonomic design. It's also pretty durable and, while not fully indestructible, I have found that the official Xbox pads generally last a lot longer than the Sony alternatives.

As you can see, they also come in a wide range of designs and colors. There are loads to choose from on top of those highlighted today, which is perfect if you're looking for another way to express yourself.

You can find any other deals on a wide range of Xbox controller variants in your region below.