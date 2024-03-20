Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs are up to $100 off in the brand's Easter Sale

Secretlab gaming chairs are on sale once again, as the brand has kicked off its Easter Sale event this year. As with previous price drops, you'll be able to purchase Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs for up to $100 off their usual retail price.

The regular-sized Black and Ash color variants are available right now for just $519. Some of the special edition models have also seen stark price drops. There's $100 off the Overwatch 2 Tracer, as well as Miss Fortune and Pyke from League of Legends, and the House Stark and House Lannister Game of Thrones special editions chairs. All have dropped to $524 (was $624). Several other special editions have also dropped to $594.

We consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 to be one of the best gaming chairs money can buy, owing to its superb build quality, high level of comfort, easy adjustability as well as its choice of finishes between the brand's Neo Hybrid Leatherette and SoftWeave Fabric - both of which are exceptionally comfy.

Secretlab Easter Sale - Titan Evo gaming chair savings

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M07-E24PU-ASHHH1R&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was $619 now $519 at Secretlab

Save $100 - Another round of savings for the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair shaves $100 off retail price. They do appear to be selling fast, though, with several models shifting to 'pre-order' status. However, in these cases, that discount still applies. XL size: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M08-E24PU-ASHHH1X&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was $689 now $599 at Secretlab UK price (Stealth model): <a href="https://secretlab.co.uk/products/titan-evo-2022-series?rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was £539 now £439 at Secretlab

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair with SoftWeave Plus fabric: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M08-E24SW-PPINK1X&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was $639 now $539 at Secretlab

Save $100 - SoftWeave models are a little pricier, but worth it if you'd prefer a more plush fabric to rest on while at your desk or during gaming sessions. The Plush Pink and Arctic White models have the biggest savings here, but both are under the 'pre-order' status with shipping expected to begin mid-April. UK price (Black): <a href="https://secretlab.co.uk/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=R22SW-CnC&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was £579 now £469 at Secretlab

If you live outside the US or the UK, be sure to check the list below where we've rounded up the best Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair prices in your region.