Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs are up to $100 off in the brand's Easter Sale

Secretlab gaming chairs are on sale once again, as the brand has kicked off its Easter Sale event this year. As with previous price drops, you'll be able to purchase Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs for up to $100 off their usual retail price.
The regular-sized Black and Ash color variants are available right now for just $519. Some of the special edition models have also seen stark price drops. There's $100 off the Overwatch 2 Tracer, as well as Miss Fortune and Pyke from League of Legends, and the House Stark and House Lannister Game of Thrones special editions chairs. All have dropped to $524 (was $624). Several other special editions have also dropped to $594.
We consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 to be one of the best gaming chairs money can buy, owing to its superb build quality, high level of comfort, easy adjustability as well as its choice of finishes between the brand's Neo Hybrid Leatherette and SoftWeave Fabric - both of which are exceptionally comfy.
Secretlab Easter Sale - Titan Evo gaming chair savings
Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M07-E24PU-ASHHH1R&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was
$619 now $519 at Secretlab
Save $100 - Another round of savings for the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair shaves $100 off retail price. They do appear to be selling fast, though, with several models shifting to 'pre-order' status. However, in these cases, that discount still applies.
XL size: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M08-E24PU-ASHHH1X&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was
$689 now $599 at Secretlab
UK price (Stealth model): <a href="https://secretlab.co.uk/products/titan-evo-2022-series?rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was
£539 now £439 at Secretlab
Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair with SoftWeave Plus fabric: <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=M08-E24SW-PPINK1X&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was
$639 now $539 at Secretlab
Save $100 - SoftWeave models are a little pricier, but worth it if you'd prefer a more plush fabric to rest on while at your desk or during gaming sessions. The Plush Pink and Arctic White models have the biggest savings here, but both are under the 'pre-order' status with shipping expected to begin mid-April.
UK price (Black): <a href="https://secretlab.co.uk/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=R22SW-CnC&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"" target="_blank">was
£579 now £469 at Secretlab
If you live outside the US or the UK, be sure to check the list below where we've rounded up the best Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair prices in your region.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Steve Clark
By Rob Dwiar