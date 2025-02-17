Love Fortnite Festival? Grab this quality rhythm game controller at a heavily discounted price for Presidents' Day

If you're a fan of a cheeky bit of Fortnite Festival, or other rhythm games for that matter, then this discount from the ongoing Presidents' Day sales is one to pay attention to.

Right now you can pick up the recently released CRKD Neo S Fortnite Festival Edition for the discounted price of just $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. This is the cheapest that it's ever been at the online retail giant and its first major discount.

Save on the CRKD Neo S Fortnite Festival Edition

The CRKD Neo S Fortnite Festival Edition is a special version of the CRKD Neo S controller, one of our highest rated Nintendo Switch gamepads. It comes with a unique detachable 5-fret attachment, which you can slot on for use in rhythm games like Fortnite Festival.

When you're not giving your fingers a workout on your favorite track, you can use the CRKD Neo S as a standard compatible with loads of the best Nintendo Switch games. It benefits from absolutely top-notch build quality, plus no shortage of features in the excellent CRKD True Collection System app including the ability to remap buttons, adjust trigger sensitivity, and much more.

Worried about durability? The controller uses Hall effect thumbsticks, which means you don't have to worry about the possibility of thumbstick drift.

