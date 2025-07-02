I'll be honest, I wasn't really expecting to see any DualSense Edge deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day next week. Heck, I can't say I was particularly confident in seeing any at all. But the UK's EE Store has put me right in my place with a superb discount.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

Right now, you can grab the standard white DualSense Edge for just £169 (was £199.99) at EE Store. That's one penny off £31 taken off its retail price. If you'd prefer the Midnight Black variant, that's also on sale, albeit at a less wallet-friendly £189 (was £199.99) at EE Store.

In the case of the standard white version, it's the best rate we've seen on the DualSense Edge since PlayStation's Days of Play sale back in May 2025. There, it was actually Currys that boasted the best rate on the gamepad, taking it down to £169. As such, EE Store is currently matching that record-low price.

Today's best DualSense Edge deal

Admittedly, I wasn't originally too keen on the DualSense Edge controller when it launched. In my three-and-a-half-star DualSense Edge review, while I praised its premium feel and handy additions like those 'Function' buttons for easy input profile switching, I lamented the original £209.99 price tag.

Thankfully, the DualSense Edge has seen a permanent price drop since then, and deals like this one from EE Store certainly make it a more palatable purchase. At £169, it's more in line with other premium controllers like the Victrix Pro BFG and Thrustmaster eSwap X2. Even with my gripes with the price (not to mention its pretty underwhelming battery life), the Edge remains one of the best PS5 controllers on the market today.

For a wider look at early Amazon Prime Day deals in the US and the UK, be sure to check out the list of links below.