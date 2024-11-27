From Silent Hill 2 to EA Sports College Football 25, these are the seven greatest Black Friday PS5 game deals I've found so far

Calling all PlayStation gamers! The Black Friday PS5 deals are here and that means huge savings on an absolutely unimaginable number of great PS5 games. I've been a devout PS5 player since I got my hands on the console back in 2021, with experience playing a huge number of compatible games, so here are the discounts that have stuck out to me the most.

In the US, you can score a massive $20 discount on Silent Hill 2 which is now just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. The massively popular EA Sports College Football 25 has also had its price slashed to just £29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy while the recently released Astro Bot is now only $49.97 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

Over in the UK, my top picks include Assassin's Creed Mirage for just £14.99 (was £24.99) at John Lewis plus Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for just £36.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, with loads of great discounts and new lowest-ever prices to be had. Here are some more favorites in both the US and UK.

The best PS5 game deals in the US

Silent Hill 2 : was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Kicking things off with a bang, the brilliant Silent Hill 2 remake has hit a new lowest-ever price at Amazon. For just under $50, you're getting one of the most desirable PS5 console exclusives and an absolutely fantastic survival horror experience.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Another smashing game deal from Amazon here, this time on Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition which is now at a new lowest-ever price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game packs all of its DLC content included two expansions. You even get a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This is an absolutely mega deal on one of the biggest sports games of the year. At $40 off, even the most casual College Football fan will find a lot to love in EA Sports College Football 25. This release will also likely be at the top of many Christmas wishlists and makes for a fantastic gift.

Astro Bot: was $59.99 now $49.97 at Amazon This new lowest-ever price for Astro Bot had me running to my wallet. The adorable mascot platformer is a fantastic pick for all ages and only released a few months ago, so a discount this substantial is a really pleasant Black Friday surprise.

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Another recent release with its price slashed to a new lowest-ever for Black Friday. This collection packs a remake of the beloved Sonic Generations with an all-new Shadow campaign. It's not only a great way to get into the Sonic franchise but a treat for existing fans.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition: was $69.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The Amazon exclusive Limited Edition version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now a massive $50 off. This nets you a copy of the open-world Avatar game, plus a special equipment pack with a unique weapon and character gear set.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy If you've been on the fence about this PS5 remake of The Last of Us, then this $40 Black Friday discount should be enough to persuade. It's a fantastic experience with incredible visuals and one of the best narratives in gaming to boot.

The best PS5 game deals in the UK

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: was £24.99 now £14.99 at John Lewis There's no better place to begin than with this stellar budget deal which sees Assassin's Creed Mirage on sale for under £15. This is well below the Amazon lowest-ever price of £19.99 for a meaty old-school open-world adventure that's worth every penny in my opinion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: was £56.99 now £53.99 at very.co.uk Any discount on this massive first-person shooter is definitely worth a look. This year's instalment is one of the best yet, netting a rare four and a half stars from us. It's a must-play for FPS fans, or even those new to the genre.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance: was £54.99 now £18.99 at Amazon A new lowest-ever price for Shin Magami Tensei 5: Vengeance? Yes, please. This sprawling demon-collecting RPG is challenging but an awful lot of fun. It's also absolutely huge, with well over 60 hours of playtime before you even start looking at repeat runs. At under £20, the value here is pretty unbeatable.

Astro Bot: was £59.99 now £43.99 at Amazon Recent PlayStation hit Astro Bot is also discounted in the UK, cutting £16 off its asking price. This is a formidable deal given that the game was only released in September this year and, as you might expect, a new lowest-ever price at the retailer.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been one of the biggest surprise hits of the year and now is your chance to get in on the action at a new lowest-ever price. This third-person co-op shooter is packed with gore and legions of grim enemies to defeat.

Final Fantasy 16: was £26.99 now £14.99 at Amazon Here's a simply ridiculous new lowest-ever price on Final Fantasy 16. For under £15, you're getting a visually stunning RPG adventure with countless hours of content and a gripping story that is sure to delight any dark fantasy fans. Don't be put off by the number of you're new to the series, this entry is entirely standalone!

Stellar Blade: was £69.99 now £44.95 at Amazon Stellar Blade, one of our absolute favorite action games of the year, is at a new lowest-ever price. In this sci-fi fantasy game you play as the robotic Eve, slaying enemies in intense melee combat and exploring a post-apocalyptic world.

The Black Friday PS5 deals are often some of the greatest opportunities to save on the best PS5 games and this year's sale certainly has not disappointed so far. There are loads of discounts to be had and lots of brilliant surprises.

I would have never expected such recent releases as Astro Bot to receive meaty discounts, but the chance to pick them up for less is certainly appreciated. It's also great that there is a good selection of deals across both the US and UK, rather than good savings in just one region.

Don't worry if you're outside the US or UK though, as you can browse a selection of offers on top games in your region below.