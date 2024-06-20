Forget Prime Day and save on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and more with these Nintendo Switch game deals

Prime Day may be roughly a month away, but we're already seeing some standout Nintendo Switch game deals that may well be to your liking. Especially if you've been holding off on purchasing some of the console's recent smash hits.

Right now, we're seeing strong discounts on a variety of excellent Switch games, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder which is currently sitting at $49.93 (was $59.99) as well as Super Mario RPG which has seen a huge drop to just $39.95 (was $59.99), both available at Amazon right now.

There are big savings to be had at Walmart, too, with generous discounts on hot titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Pokémon Legends Arceus. Check out the list below for all the best Nintendo Switch game deals available right now.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $49.93 at Amazon

Mario's return to 2D is nothing short of a masterpiece. This side-scroller features some of the most inventive level design the plumber's faced thus far, and loads of familiar faces are along for the ride as playable characters.

Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $39.95 at Amazon

This exceptional remake of a SNES classic allows more people than ever to experience a wonderful collaboration between Nintendo and Square Enix. Faithful to the original with some welcome quality-of-life changes, this is a fantastic price for one of Mario's most charming adventures.

Sonic Superstars: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Sonic's return to 2D isn't quite as glamorous or replayable as Mario's above. But this is still a mighty fine side-scroller with some excellent level design and multiple playable characters and side routes. Highly recommended at this price if you're a Sonic fan or just after a more unique platformer.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59.99 now $53.08 at Walmart

While only a slight saving, it's the first notable discount we've seen yet for the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake. This fondly-remembered Gamecube classic shines brighter than ever on Switch, and it remains one of Mario's all-time best games.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

Craft your very own 2D Mario levels and share them online with others in Super Mario Maker 2. The game features settings and objects from a variety of classic Mario titles, and it's still a widely popular entry online to this day.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

It's a massive 20 bucks off of Tears of the Kingdom at Walmart. The Breath of the Wild sequel expands on the original with a (somehow) even bigger map and incredibly inventive mechanics that encourage players to interact with the game's in-depth physics system.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59.99 now $51.49 at Walmart

Arguably the best and most creative game in the series for a number of years, Pokémon Legends Arceus is well worth checking out if you've grown a bit tired of the usual series formula. With a sequel on the way next year, now's a great time to check out this first Legends entry.

Princess Peach Showtime!: was $59.99 now $53.49 at Amazon

Princess Peach's first solo endeavor since the Nintendo DS, this is a brilliantly inventive platformer that strings together loads of different gameplay styles. A must-play if you're looking for something a bit more unique.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

Live outside of the US, but want to find the best prices for the above titles in your region? Check out our handy list below where we've collated all the best rates for these Nintendo Switch game deals where you are.