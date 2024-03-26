Don't worry if you missed the spring sales - Best Buy is still offering lowest-ever prices on PS5 bundles

Best Buy has plenty of super PS5 bundles and deals going around right now - so it doesn't matter if you missed any during Amazon's Spring Sale recently.

In particular, the retailer's bundles are the most attractive propositions at the moment, so if you’ve been holding out for a brilliant deal on the newer PlayStation 5 Slim, then now is the perfect time to jump in. The best deal here is the bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for just $449.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy. This gets you the console for its lowest-ever price and a top game, that still sells for its $70 list price, bundled in at no extra cost.

You can also make the move to all-digital gaming and get the Digital Edition PS5 Slim bundle, which also includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, for a neat $399.99. If you're looking to keep the disc drive, however, and want the latest in the Call of Duty series to get your PS5 journey off to a bang, then the PS5 Slim bundle with Modern Warfare 3 is also discounted and can be had for $439.99 at Best Buy right now (was $499.99).

Today's best PS5 deal

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-interactive-entertainment-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This is a terrific deal if you've been wanting the new PS5 model and one of the best experiences you can have on the console too. It's the lowest-ever price too so you can have full confidence in the purchase and the value it's offering you.

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-interactive-entertainment-playstation-5-slim-console-digital-edition-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6576536.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$399 at Best Buy

If you fancy embracing the digital gaming life this generation then Best Buy has you covered there too. You can get the Digital Edition console plus Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also for a lowest ever price right now in this excellent offering.

PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6563925&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-call-of-duty-modern-warfare-iii-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6563925.p%3FskuId%3D6563925&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499.99 now $439.99 at Best Buy

If you prefer a first-person shooter to get your PS5 experience up and running then Best Buy has the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle at a discounted price too and one that can save you another $10!

Given that all of these bundles throw in one of the PS5’s most desirable exclusive titles or one of the most bombastic first-person experiences, each one is extremely compelling. For the two disc-drive consoles, even if you’re not particularly interested in the games, it’s worth reiterating that these are at the same price as buying the console on its own. You can then redirect some funds, perhaps, to some great extras like one of the best PS5 controllers or best PS5 headsets. If you do choose to go the digital route though, you can always purchase the Disc Drive separately down the line if you change your mind. If you need a quick refresher on the differences the newer console offers too, then check out our PS5 vs PS5 Slim comparison guide.

Outside of the US? Fear not as our price-finding squirrels have gathered up the latest lowest prices on the PS5 Slim in your region below.