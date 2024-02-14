Dell has cut the price of the 1TB Xbox Series S again, offering a second chance to nab it at its lowest-ever price

Don't worry if you missed out on this brilliant Xbox Series S deal when we spotted it for the first time at the start of the month, as the console is currently back at its lowest-ever price at Dell.

If you’ve been holding for the perfect opportunity to upgrade, then this reduced price of just $299.99 (was $349.99) should be more than enough to tempt you. This is still the biggest saving that we've ever seen on the 1TB edition of the console, comfortably beating the previous lowest-ever price of $339.99 seen at Amazon back in November last year.

A saving of $50 is nothing to scoff at, as it will leave you with more than enough cash to pick up a few months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or a digital copy of one of the best Xbox Series X games to play once the system arrives. Unlike the base Xbox Series S, which comes fitted with a small 512GB SSD, the more premium 1TB capacity of this version means that you won’t have to worry about storage space limitations any time soon.

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s more affordable current-generation console. It can play all the same games as the far more expensive Xbox Series X but targets a 1440p resolution instead of 4K. While it is less powerful than the Xbox Series X on paper, this is going to be more than enough performance for most players.

If you do crave that higher resolution, however, you can currently find a respectable saving on the Xbox Series X at Walmart where it is on sale for only $443 (was $499). This isn't as compelling as the lowest-ever price of $349 that we saw the console reach at Amazon last December, but it's still a solid saving on the retail price.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. Here are the very best Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X deals in your region as tracked down by our fancy deal-finding tech:

