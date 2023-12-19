Cracking Christmas deal could get you an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for under £100

Yes, Amazon UK really is selling the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for less than £100 right now ahead of Christmas. This makes it one of the best gifts for gamers around this Holiday season at such a strong discounted price.

Right now, you can pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just £99.99 at Amazon UK. That's an enormous £60 off retail price (it's usually £159.99). There is a catch, though, that we'd be remiss not to mention. Currently, the controller is slated for delivery in early February, so it would likely make for a very late Christmas gift indeed. However, we'd still recommend it if you're looking to purchase one of the best Xbox controllers for a record-low price while stocks last.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller boasts several advantages over the pack-in Xbox Wireless Controller. Build quality is superb here, with a luxurious finish that rests comfortably in the hands. It's also got several quality-of-life features, like swappable thumbsticks and programmable rear paddle buttons, ideal for assigning alternate inputs in your favorite titles.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 controller deal

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - There's seriously never been a better time to pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller than right now. This discounted price makes the premium Xbox gamepad cheaper than it's ever been in the UK. Though it's worth noting that it likely won't deliver until February 2024, as per the store page. Price check: Argos - £99.99

After something a bit cheaper? Argos is currently stocking the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller for just £79.99. That's £35 off retail price (usually £114.99). The Core version maintains the premium build quality of the main controller, sans extras like swappable modules and a carry case.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core: was £114.99 now £79.99 at Argos

Save £35 - There's seriously never been a better time to pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller than right now. This discounted price makes the premium Xbox gamepad cheaper than it's ever been in the UK. Though it's worth noting that it likely won't deliver until February 2024, as per the store page. Price check: John Lewis - £87

Live outside of the UK? We've rounded up all the best prices for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller below.

Looking for something to play with your new gamepad? Consider checking out our guide to the best Xbox Series X games and best Xbox Game Pass games for top recommendations.