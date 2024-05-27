Cool off with a refreshing beverage from the Xbox Series X mini fridge this Memorial Day weekend, now under $40 Walmart

This deal isn’t exactly a show-stopping discount on the Xbox Series X, but it’s definitely the next best thing. The hilarious yet practical Xbox Series X mini fridge has had its price slashed in the Memorial Day sales, giving you the chance to cool off with a refreshing drink for less.

Right now you can pick up the Xbox Series X mini fridge for just $39.94 (was $88) at Walmart. That’s a massive saving of $48.06 and one of the lowest-ever prices that we've seen this particular product reach.

Designed to imitate the look of the already quite fridge-like Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series X mini fridge is a great choice if you’re looking for a funny gaming gift or simply a good way to keep your drinks cool on hot days while showing your loyalty to Team Green.

Today's best Xbox Series X mini fridge deal

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39.94 at Walmart

This is a great discount on a novelty fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X. It's officially licensed and looks remarkably similar to the console itself, making it the perfect addition to your gaming setup if you love chowing down on a cold snack or sipping a cool drink while you play.

A novelty mini fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X, this could be a worthwhile investment before summer gets into full swing. With space for eight cans of drink, plus a dedicated snack shelf, you're going to be able to store quite a few beverages in this bad boy. The mini fridge also boasts an authentic light-up Xbox logo, in addition to a handy USB port that can be used to charge your phone or peripherals.

Not in the US but still craving a cold beverage? You can look for some Xbox mini fridge deals in your region below.

