UK retailer GAME denies reports that it will stop selling physical games in-store

UK retailer GAME has denied reports that it will stop selling physical games in-store.

This initial report came from Gfinity Esports, who claimed that sources told the publication that the storefront will no longer carry gaming related stock and that gaming hardware and software will only be available on a pre-order basis.

However, according to GAME, these claims are totally false. "This reporting is categorically not true," a GAME spokesperson told press. "GAME continues to support the physical gaming market, offering a wide-range of physical games, hardware, software, accessories and digital gift cards, in stores and online."

This latest report comes soon after a series of significant changes that have recently been implemented at the retailer.

Earlier this month, it announced that it would be discontinuing its Xbox All Access offer. For context, as of June 26, GAME will no longer offer the all-inclusive Xbox All Access plan to new subscribers - a service that allows consumers to pay a monthly cost towards their Xbox console and includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

GAME also confirmed that it will be permanently shuttering its reward scheme and Elite membership tier next month meaning that, as of July 15, customers will no longer be able to earn reward points from purchases and will have until July 31 to spend their points before they're gone for good.

In addition to these changes - as well as a series of layoffs that moved staff to zero-hours contracts - the UK retailer halted all trade-ins in its stores to phase out its pre-owned stock.

