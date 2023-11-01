This Xbox Series S Starter Bundle contains everything you need to play top games this Black Friday

Although Black Friday officially begins on November 24, we’re already starting to see some fantastic console bundles and other early Black Friday gaming deals pop up ahead of the popular sales period. One of the best bundles that we’ve seen so far comes from Microsoft in the form of the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which launched worldwide on October 31.

Containing a white Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a matching white Xbox Wireless Controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, this bundle is the perfect way to dive into some of the best Xbox Game Pass games out of the box.

Retailing for just $299.99 / £249.99, the same price as buying the console and controller on their own, this is a fantastic saving when you factor in the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. At regular monthly rates, this three month subscription would normally set you back $44.99 / £38.99.

For those not in the know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s nifty game subscription service which allows you to download and play a wide range of titles at no additional cost. This includes fantastic recent console exclusive games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport, in addition to great third-party releases like Dead Space and Lies of P.

A powerful compact console, the Xbox Series S is also a great entry point into current generation gaming. Although not quite as advanced as its more expensive big brother, the Xbox Series X, it’s still the perfect way to experience modern games at 1440p resolution.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: $299.99 at Microsoft

Also available globally - With an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, and three months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate this new bundle is the perfect introduction to current generation gaming and allows you to experience top Xbox titles out of the box. In addition to the Microsoft store, this bundle can be found globally at a range of retailers. UK price: £249.99 at Microsoft

No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best Xbox Series S deals in your region below:

Don't miss out on more Xbox deals this Black Friday! Visit our guides to the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday Xbox Series S deals.