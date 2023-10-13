Microsoft unveils a new Xbox Series S bundle arriving at the end of the month

Microsoft has announced a brand new Xbox Series S bundle arriving later this month. Dubbed the Starter Bundle, this deal packs everything that you need to jump into popular games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport right out of the box.

Revealed in a press release on the official Xbox Wire blog, this Starter Bundle contains a white 512GB Xbox Series S console, matching Xbox Wireless Controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

It's set to retail for just $299.99 / £249.99, which is the same price as just buying the console and controller on their own. This is a fantastic saving, as 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership would usually set you back $44.99 / £38.99 (based on the regular monthly subscription price without any extra Xbox Game Pass deals).

If you’re not already acquainted with Xbox Game Pass, it's a subscription service that grants access to a massive catalog of games that you can download and play at no additional cost. This includes a raft of console exclusives and excellent third-party titles like Lies of P and Persona 5 Royal.

As this offer includes the pricier Ultimate tier, you're also getting access to a wealth of additional bonuses like PC Game Pass, which allows you to pick and play any compatible titles on PC; Xbox Cloud Gaming - perfect for use with a good mobile controller - access to EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold membership.

For a full breakdown of all the differences between Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, check out our handy comparison guide.

Even if you don’t intend to continue your membership after your first 3 months, this offer represents a fantastic opportunity to try out some of the very best Xbox Game Pass games at no additional cost.

