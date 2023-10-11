The new PS5 model needs a separate $30 accessory to stand upright

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PS5 model, which will launch sometime in November. However, contrary to the previous version, this new PS5 Slim will require a stand to be stored vertically - a stand that must be bought separately.

The new accessory will set you back $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$49.95. That said, a built-in kick-stand is available if you want to lay the console on its side - so the stand isn't necessarily an essential addition.

The new PS5 has the same processing power as its predecessor but is a slimmer, lighter affair. According to the official PlayStation Blog, the 2023 PS5 is 30% slimmer and between 19% and 24% lighter than previous models.

The updated console matches the previous model's exact price and will set you back $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.95. Alternatively, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition will also be available for a lower price point of $449.99 / £389.99 / AU$679.95, also in line with the previous Digital Edition's price point. This means that last year's PS5 price hike remains in effect at a time when money is tight due to spiking global inflation and economic uncertainty.

The new PS5 also incorporates a modular design through the use of four separate cover panels. Thanks to this feature. the Digital Edition of the console can be later upgraded to include a disc drive, which will be sold separately, allowing users to customize their console to fit their own needs. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will come to $79.99 / £99.99 / AU$159.95.

(Image credit: Sony)

This new PS5 will also include a range of console covers, which are set to arrive in early 2024. The first wave of models will come in matte black, volcanic red, cobalt blue, and sterling silver, constituting what Sony calls the "Deep Earth Collection." These will be available for $54.99 / £44.99 / AU$94.95 in November. Sony has also promised that "additional colors will be released in the future".

Releasing ahead of the holiday season, it looks as though Sony is poised to reap the rewards for the most lucrative time of the year.

