The Fallout 4 next-gen update will not be available to those who own the game through PS Plus, Bethesda confirms

Bethesda has confirmed that owners of the PlayStation Plus version of Fallout 4 won’t be able to access the new content update.

Two years after it’s initial announcement, last week (April 25), Fallout 4 finally received the current-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which saw the addition of brand-new features including a Performance and Quality mode.

Unfortunately, despite the upgrade being marketed as a free patch for all current owners of the post-apocalyptic role-playing game, PS5 users were left confused after an apparent bug made the upgrade unavailable to those who owned the PS Plus version.

However, after Bethesda said it would look into the issue, it was later confirmed by the studio that those who own the title through PS Plus are not eligible for the update.

Instead, the free update is only available to those who are subscribed via the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue (via IGN ), meaning that in order to access the new Fallout 4 content, users will need to purchase a native PS5 version of the game.

Fallout 4 was once featured in the PS Plus Collection, however, said collection was retired from PS Plus in May last year. This could potentially be the reason for the lack of update for this version.

"We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members,” Bethesda said in a statement on social media. “The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this."

In addition, there is some confusion surrounding refunds for Fallout 4, after some players who owned the PlayStation Plus Extra version went on to purchase the PS5 native version due to the previously mentioned bug.

Bethesda has yet to comment on this particular issue.

