Starfield has officially gone gold, and you can preload it right now

Great news if you're excited for Starfield; the space-faring Bethesda Game Studios RPG has officially gone gold.

You can now preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and PC, too, if you've pre-ordered the game digitally or are planning to download it via Xbox Game Pass. By doing this, you'll be able to dive into the game the moment it launches, barring any day one patch shenanigans, of course. Steam users will have to wait a bit longer, however, with preloads going live on August 30 for Valve's digital distribution platform.

Going gold also means that development on Starfield has officially wrapped, and it'll be shipping to disc as we speak. This isn't out of the ordinary in any way for AAA releases, especially considering Starfield's September 6 release date is mere weeks away. But, it's reassuring to see that by going gold, the already-delayed title shouldn't be subject to any more roadblocks.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WNAugust 16, 2023 See more

The Starfield Direct back in June was the last major look we got for the upcoming game. But it was a robust look at that. Bethesda revealed details on character creation, builds, perks, shipbuilding, companions, and much more. The presentation gave us a sneak peek at the Starfield Constellation Edition, which includes a fancy smartwatch, and also confirmed the return of Oblivion's most annoying NPC.

Those of you hungry for more details ahead of launch will want to look towards Gamescom. Microsoft will be in attendance at the Cologne-based event, showcasing new footage for Starfield, and Forza Motorsport. Sadly, though, neither game will be publicly playable at the event.

