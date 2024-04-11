Star Wars Outlaws physical edition will require an internet connection to install

Star Wars Outlaws players will need to have an online connection to install the physical version of the game.

Earlier this week (April 9), Ubisoft unveiled the official story trailer for Massive Entertainment's upcoming open-world, single-player Star Wars game alongside the long-awaited release date.

Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders also went live at the same time, allowing fans to purchase between the Standard Edition, Special Edition, and Gold Edition ahead of the game's launch later this year, each of which comes with its respective digital goodies.

With pre-purchases now available, it's also been confirmed through online retailers like GameStop and Best Buy that users will need an online connection to install their physical edition (via VGC).

"Internet required to install the game,” reads a message on the game's box art.

Naturally, the digital edition will need the same thing, but it's not surprising that Star Wars Outlaw's physical edition would need an internet connection too. However, some fans who have already pre-ordered may have missed this small notice on the box art.

In a statement to IGN, Ubisoft said that the internet will be required to install the game and any future updates, but otherwise, users can play it offline.

Other Ubisoft titles like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also require an internet connection to install the physical edition, although it's also not uncommon for games these days to require the same thing, especially when they feature additional downloadable content or day-one patches and updates.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game, which is the franchise's first-ever open-world game, will take place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and feature protagonist Kay Vess, a scoundrel and thief, who is on a mission to win her freedom.

