Skull and Bones closed beta will set sail later this month

Ubisoft has confirmed another Skull and Bones closed beta test for later this month.

Skull and Bones was announced back in 2017 and was originally scheduled for a 2018 launch, however, following a series of delays the open-world pirate game received a new November 2022 release window. Unfortunately, the game didn't end up meeting that estimate and was delayed once again following its first gameplay reveal.

Now we're over mid-way through 2023, Ubisoft has confirmed that a new closed beta will be available to players this month, suggesting the company may have a new release date in mind (via PCGamer).

To take part in the closed beta, players must sign up at ubisoft.com and then wait for an invitation in their inbox. The test officially starts on August 24 at 7PM PT / August 25 at 3AM BST / August 25 at 4AM CEST, but players can begin preloading on August 22 at 3PM PT / 11AM BST / 12PM CEST.

The closed beta test is exclusive to Ubisoft Connect on PC.

Ubisoft also shared the system requirements for PC, which you can check out below:

Skull and Bones system requirements:

Minimum requirements (1080p at 30 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1600, or better

RAM: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

Recommended requirements (1080p at 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, or better

RAM: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

Recommended 2K configuration (1440p, 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, or better

RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

Recommended 4K configuration (2160p, 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, or better

RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

Skull and Bones will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with an new estimated release sometime in the "fiscal year 2023-2024," which can be anytime before March 31, 2024.

