Shopping for a 1TB Xbox Series S? Skip the Memorial Day sales entirely with this excellent discount at Dell

The 1TB Xbox Series S is a fantastic upgrade over the standard 512GB model, but it's typically pricier than its matte white counterpart. Not so with this current discount at Dell, which is hosting an excellent price drop ahead of this weekend's Memorial Day sales.

Right now, Dell has the 1TB Xbox Series S listed at just $299.99. That's a $50 saving over the usual $349.99 retail price. This makes it just as affordable as the regular 512GB Xbox Series S, which also retails at $299.99.

And if you're shopping in the UK, your best option for the 1TB Xbox Series S right now will be at Currys. The retailer has the console listed at £299, which isn't a discounted price, though it does include a voucher code that allows you to save 10% off an additional controller.

Today's best Xbox Series S (1TB) deal

The slick matte black finish aside, there's one key reason as to why the 1TB Xbox Series S is worth owning. You're getting a true 1TB of operational storage here, meaning that unlike the standard 512GB Xbox Series S, space for the operating system has already been accounted for. That's even more room for Xbox Game Pass titles and the best Xbox Series X games which also work on this digital-only model.

If you're outside of the US or the UK, be sure to check the list below to find all the best deals in your region for the 1TB Xbox Series S.

Shop more Memorial Day sales