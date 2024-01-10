Resident Evil 2 and Hardspace: Shipbreaker are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month

Sony has revealed the lineup of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2024.

Starting January 16, Premium and Extra members will be able to enjoy a host of new games that will be added to Sony's revamped subscription service, which already holds up to 400 titles available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Among the new collection is Capcom's Resident Evil 2, a 2019 remake of the classic 1998 game. More recent games include Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next Level Edition which was released in 2022, and is a fantasy spin-off to Gearbox Software's Borderlands series, as well as the sci-fi simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has also joined the Game Catalog, a narrative role-playing game that launched in 2022 for PC and console, alongside other notable titles like Just Cause 3, and Session: Skate Sim.

A bunch of classic titles will also be added for Premium members specifically, like the 1999 PS1 game Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace - which can be played on PS4 and PS5 - as well as PS4 versions of Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, and the popular Legend of Mana and Secret of Mana, the latter of which debuted on the SNES in 1993.

Additionally, Sony announced that select series from Crunchyroll - the anime streaming platform - will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via the Sony Pictures Core app in select regions, starting January 15.

For more details, you can read the official PlayStation blog post, and check out the full list of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month below.

Games joining PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog - January 2024

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition - PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 2 - PS4, PS5

Hardspace: Shipbreaker - PS5

LEGO City Undercover - PS4

Just Cause 3 - PS4

Session: Skate Sim - PS4, PS5

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong - PS4, PS5

Surviving the Aftermath - PS4

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Rally Cross - PS4, PS5

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace - PS4, PS5

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection - PS4

Legend of Mana - PS4

Secret of Mana - PS4

For more, here's our list of the best PS5 games, as well as our list of the best free-to-play titles available now.