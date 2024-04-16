PS5 Pro will reportedly go big on ray tracing, with Sony asking devs to prepare their games for optimization

Sony is reportedly asking developers to get their games ready for PS5 Pro optimization, including existing titles and ones still in development.

A new report from The Verge suggests that the PS5 Pro will place a greater emphasis on powerful graphical features like ray tracing, thus directly addressing one of the base PlayStation 5's biggest weaknesses: its inability (for the most part) to run ray traced games at a stable framerate.

Reportedly, Sony is preparing a "Trinity Enhanced" label (named after the PS5 Pro's codename) to indicate that a game has been optimized for PS5 Pro. This will apply to both upcoming games and updates for titles that already exist. Enhancements could come in the form of fully-realized ray tracing, as well as improvements to resolution and overall performance.

This push to get games ready for the mid-generation refresh seems to line up with the previously leaked PS5 Pro specs that suggest the upgraded console is allegedly "about 45% faster than standard PlayStation 5" and that Trinity Enhanced titles "can support higher resolution and frame rate."

That Trinity Enhanced label doesn't sound at all dissimilar to the way many Xbox games feature Series X and Series S-enhanced patches. However, this is typically given to either games from prior console generations or games that are also available on Xbox One.

Some PS4 games have received current-gen patches already, but this Trinity Enhanced label seems like it's going to apply to games native to PS5. If so, it's pretty exciting news for those planning on upgrading to PS5 Pro if and when it eventually releases. We're already seeing some of the best PS5 games like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Final Fantasy 16 struggle to maintain consistently high framerates on the base console. So any enhancements here will be very welcome indeed.

