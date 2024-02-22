Prison Architect 2 will now be released in May, so the team can 'identify more bugs and further optimize the game'

Prison Architect 2 has officially been delayed and now has a new release date of May 7, 2024.

After first being announced in mid-January, the original release date for this upcoming prison creation and management simulation game was set for March 26, 2024. Unfortunately, this has been pushed back after "careful consideration," according to a press release.

"While we are already confident in the quality of the game, we would like to use some extra time to identify more bugs and further optimize the game for all platforms," the press release explained. "Although sticking to the original launch date was an option, we feel that taking this additional time is necessary to ensure that we offer a smoother experience to our players from day one."

Despite this delay, fans will still be able to see some proof of life when it comes to Prison Architect 2. "We also want to show you how the development of the game is going in these final stages, which is why we'll be starting streams up in March to go alongside our Prison Architect Academy series," an official forum post reads. "Stay tuned to find out the dates and times for these."

The Prison Architect 2 team also explained how it would like to use this time to invite the community to help build this upcoming game. You can send suggestions and vote for certain aspects on the official Prison Architect 2 forum. While it would be fantastic to play this forthcoming simulation game as soon as possible, delaying it to ensure it's as solid as possible at launch is a sound reason for the delay.

Prison Architect 2 will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on release and currently has a suggested retail price of $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

