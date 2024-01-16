Prisoner Architect 2 is real, and it's coming soon

Prison Architect 2 has finally been announced, and it looks like players are in for a serious treat as developer Double Eleven has packed this sequel full of new features.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2015 prison building and management simulation game has a release date of March 26, 2024, and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, at a suggested retail price of $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. It will follow along the same lines as its predecessor, as players create and manage their own prison in hopes of eventually selling it off for profit.

The upcoming simulation game looks to add various mechanics and features that aim to achieve "a greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation," Gareth Wright, game director at Double Eleven, explained in a press release.

Players will also now be able to enjoy all the complexities of Prison Architect 2 in a polished 3D world, which will hopefully help fans achieve a greater level of customization and management. The inmates' intelligence has also been improved; "They now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever," according to the press release. This new feature means that you need to be more aware than ever of your prisoners' whereabouts and antics, as you never know when a fight or an escape plan may take place.

You also still have the option to share and show off your prisons, but this time, players will be able to do so cross-platform, meaning there is no end to finding creative inspiration for your prisons.

Wright also hints at brand-new upgrade systems and a new Career Mode that will be included in Prison Architect 2. However, for the time being, there's no more information about how this will impact players.

For more fantastic titles that mimic life, check out the best simulation games or the best story games that are available to play right now.