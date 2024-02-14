Princess Peach: Showtime trailer debuts four new transformations including Mermaid and Mighty Peach

Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime, which showcases four more transformations for the titular character.

With just over a month left until the release of Princess Peach Showtime, fans have been treated to yet another trailer debuting brand-new footage and the additional transformations that will be accessible in the game.

First to be shown off is Figure Skater Peach, who can take to the ice rink and defeat enemies using quick timed spins and jumps. Then there's Dashing Thief Peach, who can traverse great heights in a cityscape and swing across obstacles to reach her destination, all while sneaking by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch, dressed in a black cape and mask that's perfect for espionage.

Mermaid Peach lets the character travel under the sea and by using her magical voice, she can control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra that will reveal hidden pathways and help solve puzzles.

The final transformation is Mighty Peach, a superhero persona with powerful punches and superhuman strength, as well as the ability to fly and fling objects at enemies.

With the addition of Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach, that takes the total number of known transformations available to play in Princess Peach: Showtime to 10.

The latest batch joins the previously revealed Kung-Fu Peach, Detective Peach, Patisserie Peach, and Swordfighter Peach, as well as Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach, each with their own unique skill set and look.

The story of Princess Peach: Showtime finds the titular character teaming up with Stella, the Sparkle Theater's guardian, to save the theater from Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform and confront Grape’s evil acting troupe.

Princess Peach: Showtime is set to launch on March 22 for Nintendo Switch. There's also a set of new brand-new set of Pastel Pink Joy-Con controllers that were recently revealed alongside another trailer.

