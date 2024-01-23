These Pastel Pink Joy-Con controllers are seriously adorable and they're launching just in time for Princess Peach Showtime

Nintendo has revealed a new set of Pastel Pink Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch that will be released to coincide with the arrival of the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime.

Revealed in a recent Tweet by Nintendo of America , the new Joy-Con colorway is an adorable shade of pink that seems pretty clearly inspired by the design of everybody’s favorite colorful monarch Princess Peach.

Although a Pastel Pink left Joy-Con is already available in a different set (where it is paired with an equally eye-catching Pastel Yellow right Joy-Con), this seems like this is going to be the only way to get your hands on the Pastel Pink right Joy-Con that would be required for a complete matching pair.

The controllers will be released on March 22, 2024, alongside the Princess Peach Showtime game, and will be available either directly from the My Nintendo Store or at select third-party retailers for a limited time.

A price of $79.99 also appears on the online store listing for the controllers, which matches the cost of other existing Joy-Con colorways. The controllers have also been announced over on social media in Japan and Europe, which is great news for international fans.

For those who need a quick refresher, Princess Peach Showtime is an upcoming action platformer that stars the Mario character Princess Peach. With a theatrical theme dominating its charming visuals and a range of alternate power-up costumes that give Princess Peach all kinds of special abilities from sword fighting to kung-fu, it looks like it’s shaping up to be a real treat.

These Pastel Pink Joy-Con controllers seem like the perfect way to customize your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED console to match the game’s aesthetics as you play.

