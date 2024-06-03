Now's your chance to grab the Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset at its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for a new gaming headset for PS5 and or PC, and have a mid-range budget to work with, then I highly recommend checking out this deal for the excellent Sony Inzone H5. The popular officially-branded headset has returned to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Right now, you can purchase the Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset for just $128 at Amazon; that's a tidy $22 saving off of its $149.99 retail price. Both white and black colorways are sharing the same discounted price, perfect if you'd prefer to match the PS5 console's color scheme or want something more understated.

And if you're on a tighter budget, fear not. The cheaper Sony Inzone H3 headset has plummeted to just $58 (was $99.99), matching its record-low price from a few weeks ago. The H3 has also seen a price drop in the UK, taking it down to just £54.99 (was £89) in the region. Though sadly, the H5 has maintained its retail price of £129 here.

Today's best Sony Inzone gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H5: was $149.99 now $128 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone H5 hits a mid-range sweet spot among the brand's gaming headset lineup. Offering superb audio quality, great battery life and one of the clearest mics in that mid-range bracket, it comes highly recommended from us.

Sony Inzone H3: was $99.99 now $58 at Amazon

If you're in need of a cheaper option, then the H3s are still a quality pick. You're losing the wireless connection here (it's wired only), but you're still getting excellent audio and crystal clear mic quality. At this price, it's almost a steal. UK price: Amazon - £54.99

I was a huge fan of the Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset. In my four-star review of the device, I praised its fantastic audio for the price as well as its punchy bass profile. The microphone quality is excellent here, too, though I do slightly lament the inability to detach it from the headset itself.

I was similarly praiseworthy of the Sony Inzone H3. In another four-star review, I criticized some drawbacks like relatively cheaper build quality, while highlighting the strong audio and wonderful, varied equalizer options available via the Inzone app.

