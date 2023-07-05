Nintendo Switch OLED is at its lower ever price in the UK since last year's Amazon Prime Day

This early Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED deal drops the console to its lowest UK price since last year's sales event.

UK buyers can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED at Amazon for just £294, a 5% saving over the usual £309 retail price. We're still waiting on Nintendo Switch OLED deals in the US, but if they're not happening now, they'll likely show up during the sales event itself which is taking place between July 11 - 12.

Now, it's worth noting that these are not the absolute best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED deals. During last year's event, the console was reduced to £284 at several retailers including Amazon, saving buyers an impressive £25 they could then spend elsewhere. We would not be surprised if these early deals are adjusted during the event itself, to offer a more competitive discount to what was available last year.

This is just the start of what's to come during Amazon Prime Day 2023. We're also expecting some strong price drops for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals if you'd prefer to own the standard console. We'd also like to encourage you to keep an eye on our Prime Day gaming deals page for a general overview of the best discounts across the event period.

Best early Prime Day UK deal:

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £294 at Amazon

Save 5% - While not the absolute best Nintendo Switch OLED discount we've ever seen, it's a good sign of things to come. However, if you're looking for a steeper price drop, we recommend holding out for Prime Day itself so long as stocks last.



We warmly received the Nintendo Switch OLED in our review. Citing its gorgeous 7-inch 720p OLED screen which allows the best Nintendo Switch games to really pop visually, it's a significant upgrade over the base Nintendo Switch model. That is, so long as you're playing in portable mode.

If you're staying docked, the OLED doesn't provide much in the way of improvements aside from an improved 64GB of storage and a new ethernet port which is ideal for online play. For portable players, the upgrade is worth it. The OLED screen packs a punch, yes, but so do the enhanced speakers and a much-improved kickstand to keep the console secure on most flat surfaces.

