Lego Fortnite adds launch pads and more improvements in newest patch

Epic Games has released the patch notes for Lego Fortnite version 28.10, detailing build changes and new features.

Alongside updates to the main game, as well as new additions to Fortnite: Rocket Racing, Lego Fortnite has received a massive patch that sees improvements across the board, including improvements to building, stability, and performance, and even a new option to eat while moving around.

Other main highlights come in the form of a new Launch Pad toy, which can be placed on the ground to achieve a great height before deploying a glider, and according to Epic, placing it on a Dynamic Foundation will offer "extra fun."

Players will now find that placing a build will remove any foliage and rocks out of the way, and they can now be placed reliably on slopes without any problem. New Building Parts have also been added like new sizes and styles for floors and walls.

In terms of villages, they can now instantly be removed with the “Delete Village” option in the Village Square, while Bushranger, Rustler, and Tomatohead can now appear as potential villagers.

Brand new outfits have also been added to the game in their own Lego style. If players already own these skins in Fortnite, they'll now find the following outfits in their Locker:

Ahsoka Tano

Finn

Jack Skellington

Loki Laufeyson

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Star-Lord Outfit

Thanos

Wolverine

Additionally, there are some outfits already with a Lego style that have received a higher detailed one with version 28.10. Players will have the option to choose between both original and updated styles starting in late February. These outfits include:

Cosmic Infinity

Crusher

Ex

FFC Sparkplug

Khari

Love Ranger

Skully

Snowfoot

Stoneheart

You can check out the full patch notes here, which include a full breakdown of every major improvement, including the ability for villagers to open doors, to pin locations in the world, smoother falling animations for supply drops, and more stable large builds that are less likely to break apart.

