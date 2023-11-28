Larian Studios confirms Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox will release with patch 5 installed

Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on Xbox with the upcoming Patch Five installed and ready to go.

Director of publishing at Larian Studios, Michael Douse, recently took to Twitter to inform those still waiting on the Xbox physical edition that they can expect it to launch with Patch Five and on three separate disks.

"The Xbox retail version, which plays across three discs, will ship with Patch Five on disc," Douse said. "Which is really good news. These things have lead times, as you know. Working on the exact version for PlayStation 5."

There's still no official release date for the Xbox version just yet, but Larian has revealed that fans can expect it to be announced during The Game Awards on December 7.

Patch Five is aiming to be released "this week" and will thankfully include a fix for Astarion's kiss animation which has been buggy since the release of Patch Four. Larian also says that the update will also address the acts of thefts and violence that have been causing "slowdowns." The problem was "caused by a specific bug in Moonrise [Towers] that caused a systemic error that stacked over time, which means the further you got, the worse it got."

The critically acclaimed RPG is also getting a physical deluxe edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and it's set to ship in Q1 2024. If you missed out on the collector's edition at launch, you're able to preorder the set now for $79.99 (£70) and it comes with a physical copy of the game alongside a bunch of goodies, like stickers, a map, a poster, an original game soundtrack, and more.

Larian has reassured fans that they won't have to worry about scalpers, as the deluxe edition will not be a limited-run product.

