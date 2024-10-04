It's official, Shaq is coming to Fortnite - here's everything you need to know

Yes, you read that right. Basketball superstar turned entrepreneur and rapper Shaquille O’Neal is the latest in the long line of Fortnite celebrity tie-ins with not one, but two Shaq-inspired skins arriving in the game today.

The first of the skins is the Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit, which channels the look of his DJ Diesel alter ego. It’s available in two selectable styles, the regular version and the slick Festival Headliner variant. The skin can be further customized with a variety of accessory styles, including the ability to remove Shaq’s glasses or hat, and is also reactive. This means that it dynamically begins to light up as you rack up eliminations.

The second is the Super Shaq skin. As the name would suggest, this sees Shaq adorned with a superhero-like outfit. It is available in seven different colors. Both of these skins also have detailed Lego Fortnite counterparts.

Both skins are part of the new Shaquille O'Neal Set, which also contains the Ones N Twos and Shaq Shimmy emotes. There’s also the Shaq’s DJ Decks back bling, Super Shaq Shield back bling, Axe-Lifier pickaxe, and Shaq Attackers pickaxe. This is on top of the Shaqsleeves wrap, which applies a black and gold pattern to your chosen weapons.

You can see some of these items in action in the newly released Fortnite X Shaquille O'Neal trailer.

Fortnite x Shaquille O'Neal - YouTube Watch On

Regarding the launch, Shaquille O’Neal himself said that “I conquered the court, rocked stadiums, and now it’s time to dominate Fortnite! Each chapter of my career has been about breaking boundaries and creating epic experiences through sports, music, and entertainment that bring people together.”

“Stepping into Fortnite is an exciting, new frontier for me that allows me to blend my love for music with the thrill of gaming,” he continued. “Get ready because I’m bringing the heat to the island!”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortnite is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Sony also recently revealed a Fortnite inspired DualSense Wireless Controller, with pre-orders live now.