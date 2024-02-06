How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play today

Square Enix has confirmed that it will be showcasing a brand-new look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during State of Play, here's how and when to watch the live stream.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch on February 29 for PlayStation 5, but ahead of time, PlayStation will be broadcasting another State of Play which will offer fans another glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Here's everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play event, including start times, where to watch, what to expect, and more.

State of Play: Start Time

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play will start today on February 6 and air at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET / 11:30pm GMT (10:30am AEDT on February 7).

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play: Where to watch

To watch the broadcast, you'll need to head over to PlayStation's official YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok accounts, whichever suits you the best. The live stream on YouTube already has a countdown leading up to the event.

Usually with State of Play live streams, there'll be a short preliminary countdown before the official event begins, allowing viewers enough time to get ready. It's unclear how long this window will be, but it could be anywhere between five and 15 minutes.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play: What to expect

Square Enix and PlayStation haven't yet confirmed how long the State of Play will be but it will feature "an extended look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" which mean fans should be in for a treat.

As for what exactly will be shown, that hasn't been confirmed ahead of the broadcast, either. It's possible we could receive a new cinematic trailer, considering the game's upcoming launch, as well as some new in-game footage.

It's unclear what that footage could be at this time, but we're hoping for a better look at the latest open-world features along with the game's battle and party mechanics, or maybe even a sneak peek at the Gold Saucer.

In the meantime, if you're looking for something new to play, check out our list of the best RPGs as well as our list of every upcoming game of 2024.