How to watch Call of Duty Next 2023: start time, what to expect, beta test, and more

Activision has announced it will be airing a Call of Duty: Next broadcast this week on October 5, which will give fans a more in-depth look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward, the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2.

The livestream is expected to provide brand-new details ahead of the game's release on November 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as information about the Open Beta, and some other announcements for the series as a whole.

Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Next broadcast, including start times and where to watch, what to expect, and more.

Call of Duty: Next: start time

Call of Duty: Next will take place on Thursday, October 5, and air at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. It's unclear how long the broadcast will last at this time, but considering what's on the agenda, we can expect it to be lengthy watch.

Only 2 days to go until #CODNext ✌️Tune in on October 5 at 9AM PT on YouTube and Twitch for the debut of #MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, Call of Duty #Warzone, Warzone Mobile and much more. pic.twitter.com/cWVwGgUG0iOctober 3, 2023 See more

Call of Duty: Next: where to watch

In order to watch the livestream, you'll need to head over to Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube channels. You'll also be able to keep up with updates on TechRadar Gaming as we'll be covering the event as it happens.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Next: what to expect

Activision has confirmed feature developers and community representatives will provide a deep dive into Moder Warfare 3's multiplayer mode, along with a look at what's next for Warzone, as well as the game's Zombies mode, and updates on Call of Duty's mobile games.

Free rewards for watching

Alongside new announcements, Activision has revealed that those watching can also expect to earn a bunch of in-game drops from both YouTube and Twitch when you link your accounts, including:

Death Upload - weapon blueprint

Robotic Gamer - emblem

Bot Ops - weapon charm

Curve Monitor - calling card

Get rewarded when you tune into #CODNext 🎁Watch the #CODNext official broadcast on YouTube or Twitch to receive drops of in-game content and rewards for #MW3 pic.twitter.com/Vs97rjogO1October 2, 2023 See more

Open Beta

Activision revealed that the Call of Duty: Next livestream is a "prelude" to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Open Beta on October 6 for PlayStation users.

It will include both a selection of 16 modernized Core maps based on those featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), as well as new experiences in Ground War, and a collection of loadouts to try out.

Pre-ordering a digital copy of the game will grant you access and is split into two weekends and depending on the platform you're playing on, the start times are different.

For more details on the Open Beta, including start times, platforms, and how long they last can be found in our guide here.

