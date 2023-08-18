Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming out in November

Last night (August 17), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) was fully unveiled, with a trailer giving fans their first glimpse of the FPS in action. A November 10 release date was also confirmed, meaning that gamers have less than three months to wait for it.

As outlined in a blog post on the official Call of Duty website, Modern Warfare 3 (2023) serves as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022), with the campaign set to immediately follow on from the ending of its predecessor’s. New to Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is the addition of ‘open combat missions’, which will face players with a number of choices when it comes to how they approach certain story quests. In the blog post, the devs gave the example of choosing between going into a mission stealthily, or all guns blazing.

Perhaps most excitingly, it’s been officially confirmed that, as suspected , all 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) are being included - each one has been modernized with new modes to get stuck into, such as the competitive 3v3v3 mode, Cutthroat. As well as those classic maps, over 12 totally fresh 6v6 arenas will be introduced in post-launch seasons.

As for the core mechanics, multiplayer map voting will make a return, as well as “classic minimap behavior”, which will display red dots whenever an enemy is shooting using an unsuppressed weapon. A few movement mechanics have been tweaked - mantling is quicker, you’ll be able to fire your weapon while sliding (slide animations can be canceled now, too), the duration of Tactical Sprint has been increased (and it can be recharged when sprinting), and partial reloads can now be canceled during an animation, allowing players to get straight back to shooting.

In case you were unaware, it was previously confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) players will be able to carry forward a huge amount of weapons and content to the sequel, with every multiplayer weapon already in their inventories set to be accessible in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) from day one. This is sure to be quite the boon for anyone who’s already spent loads of time playing the 2022 FPS.