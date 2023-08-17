Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 could include every multiplayer map from MW2 2009

Activision has teased that many classic series multiplayer maps will be returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its official unveiling.

For fans of some of the best FPS games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can be considered one of the biggest upcoming games of the year, and the momentum has been steadily building. As spotted by Charlie Intel on Twitter, Activision has teased that all 16 multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) could be featured in the game.

The post states: "If you text each map’s name, it’ll send confirmation back", and this is confirmed with a screenshot revealing pinned locations for all the maps from one of the more well-revered entries in the series. This includes Highrise, Terminal, Rust, Underpass, Wasteland, Quarry, Favela, and Rundown just to name a few.

All 16 MW2 2009 maps are confirmed for MW3. If you text each map's name, it'll send confirmation back.

Should this come to fruition on day one, then you'll have a ton of multiplayer maps to choose from, many of which haven't been seen in well over a decade. The previous title in the long-running shooter franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, didn't feature the maps of its namesake predecessor, instead doing original multiplayer maps and spiritual successors to classic arenas.

It all goes back to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign which launched back in 2020 for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC. While a faithful upgrade to the 2009 original's story mode for then-current consoles, it was missing all the multiplayer maps which made that title a landmark release at the time. This omission seemed odd considering that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered included a multiplayer component when it was released four years prior.

Whether all these classic maps will be announced or not remains to be seen, but we'll find out everything with the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal event which is scheduled later today at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM BST. We've already had the Makarov reveal trailer, which indicates the game will follow the broad strokes of the 2011 title's plot points.

