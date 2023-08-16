Modern Warfare 3 reveal event start time, rewards and what to expect

The Modern Warfare 3 reveal is nigh and will be part of an upcoming Warzone 2 event. It's called Shadow Siege, and for now, Activision is keeping its cards close to its chest in terms of exactly how it'll play out on the day.

What we do know is that players that drop into the reveal event can earn some great rewards, all of which will carry forward into Modern Warfare 3 when it launches on November 10. There's also the opportunity to earn double XP around the event, so it's well worth dropping into.

Here's everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, including the start and end timings, what rewards you'll get for participating. As we near closer to the Shadow Siege event, Activision is likely to reveal more about what's in store. When it does, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal event - cut to the chase

What is it?: The reveal event for Modern Warfare 3, taking place in Warzone 2

The reveal event for Modern Warfare 3, taking place in Warzone 2 When does it start?: August 17 at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM BST

August 17 at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM BST Why should you get involved?: Exclusive rewards that carry forward to COD 2023

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 reveal event takes place on August 17 at 10:30AM PST. It's called Shadow Siege, and will involve a 'air to ground assault on shadow forces'. You'll want to load into Warzone 2 to take part in the event, so make sure your game is up to date on the latest version. It will likely be its own mode, accessible from the main menu. This is how past events have been launched in-game previously.

For those in the east of the USA, the Modern Warfare 3 reveal start time will be 1:30 PM ET, and for those in the UK it'll be 6:30 PM BST.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal event rewards in Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Players that take part in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event will receive exclusive rewards. These rewards will carry on forward to Modern Warfare 3, given that the game shares progression with its predecessor. Here's what's up for grabs:

M13C (New Assault Rifle)

(New Assault Rifle) Konni Group (Emblem)

(Emblem) Crimson Sound (Calling Card)

(Calling Card) Tier Skip (Battle Token)

(Battle Token) Gas Canister (Charm)

(Charm) Serpent Slayer (Vehicle Skin)

What to expect from the Shadow Siege event

So far, Activision has yet to fully detail what's in store for the Warzone 2 Shadow Siege event. What we do know is that it will involve a siege on the Observatory POI on the Al-Mazrah map. It's said to be an airborne-to-ground assault, where players will push back enemy forces while disarming chemical weapons.

In previous events, the action is followed up by a reveal trailer, which plays in-game. We'll then find more information in a blog post that will go up concurrently with the end of the Shadow Siege mission. We'll have to wait and see just how meaty this mission is, but in general expect it to be a shorter, more focused affair than a regular game of Warzone Battle Royale.

So there you have it, that's what you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Shadow Siege reveal event. Check out our picks for the best FPS games going right now, as well as a list of all the upcoming games coming out if you're keeping an eye on the horizon.