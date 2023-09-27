Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PC in “early 2024”

It’s been confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is being re-released on PS5 in a new Complete Edition, and this same fancy bundle is coming to PC early next year, too.

As outlined in a post written by game director Mathijs de Jonge on the PlayStation Blog, the Complete Edition will come with the base game (obviously), the Burning Shores DLC, a digital art book and soundtrack, a digital copy of the Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk comic book, a special pose and face paint to use in Photo Mode, and some non-exclusive in-game items to help you on your journey.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is set to release very soon on PS5 - it’ll be available from next week, on Friday, October 6. PC owners have a little longer to wait, though - for now, the port has a vague release window of “early 2024”.

Nixxes Software - the same developer which assisted with bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales to PC last year - is helping with Forbidden West’s port. It’ll eventually be available to download on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

By the sound of it, the Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West seems like it’s mainly targeted at those who haven’t yet played the game, rather than existing fans. It appears that the bonuses might be the same as those that were already included with the Digital Deluxe edition of the base game, but it’s not clear if there might be some differences between the art books, soundtracks, and Photo Mode extras.

However, it’s worth noting that the Complete Edition is much cheaper than the base game and its Digital Deluxe edition, at least in the United States. The blog post reveals that it’ll cost $59.99 USD (no UK pricing has been revealed yet). Meanwhile, the regular edition of Forbidden West without its DLC costs $69.99, and its Digital Deluxe Edition (without the DLC) costs $79.99. So, if you’ve not already tried out Aloy’s latest adventure, this new release might be the best way to do so.