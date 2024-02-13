Helldivers 2 gets a new PS5 patch, the PC version rolled back following performance issues

Arrowhead Game Studios has released a brand new patch for Helldivers 2 on PlayStation 5, after deploying and quickly rolling back the PC version due to performance issues.

The popular multiplayer shooter has recently been experiencing a series of login issues following its launch on February 8, even after a maintenance period that increased server capacity to 360,000.

To further combat this problem, the developer released a brand-new patch on February 12 for PC. However, it was quickly forced to withdraw the update after some players were "experiencing significant degradation in performance", according to a post in the game's official Discord server. With that said, a fix to the mission reward problem (detailed further below) hasn't been affected by the patch being rolled back, and the update successfully launched on PS5 this morning (February 13).

The patch primarily addresses the server capacity and login access issues, as well as progression and the aforementioned mission rewards problems. Arrowhead didn't specify the technical reason behind the performance degradation on PC and, at this time, it's unclear when the PC patch will be reinstated to the game. However, the studio stated this morning: "We are currently investigating that issue with the PC build from yesterday."

Unfortunately, this means PC users will need to hang on until the problems are fixed. PS5 players are unaffected and can safely play the game with the latest update. Arrowhead said: "We do not anticipate that there will be performance problems with the patch for PS5." You can read the full patch notes below.

Helldivers 2 version 01.000.005 patch notes:

Overview

For this patch, our primary goals were to address:

Server capacity and login access

Progression and mission rewards

Fixes

For this patch we have made the following changes:

Server capacity and login access

We have eased the authentication request overall

We have improved error message visibility and added a countdown timer to clearly show when a new attempt will be made.

Progression and Mission Rewards

Fixed the daily and difficulty progression error

Fixed future mission rewards

