Helldivers 2 login issues persist after increase to 360,000 server capacity 'still not enough'

Helldivers 2 is proving to be so popular that the game is still facing login issues even after a maintenance period that greatly improved server capacity.

Helldivers 2 has proven to be immensely popular and is already one of the best PS5 games of the year. Now, Arrowhead Game Studios' Johan Pilestedt has addressed the ongoing server issues via the game's official Discord server.

"To speak in technical terms," the post states, "our services as well as our partner services have a rate limiter that denies connections beyond a volume per minute to prevent the entire system from failing. We managed to increase the rate limit from 10,000/min to 20,000/min and the total capacity of concurrent players was increased from 250,000 total to 360,000 total."

While a huge increase on paper, the post goes on to explain that this is "still not enough," noting that when servers went live again after maintenance, player count rocketed to over 360,000 in just five and a half minutes.

Pilestedt's post also discusses ongoing issues with the game failing to hand out rewards. He explains that this "is due to the high traffic on the servers leading to rewards not being tracked correctly by our servers."

The post concludes with a pledge from the developer to have Helldivers 2 working as intended as soon as possible: "I know the progression issue is frustrating, especially for newer divers that want to unlock sweet gear. For now, please once again accept our sincere apologies for the issues you’re facing and rest assured, we’re doing our utmost to make it right."

It's certainly not uncommon for online multiplayer titles to run into server issues around launch time, and it seems that the popularity of Helldivers 2 may have caught Arrowhead Game Studios somewhat off-guard. Still, having so much interest in your game at launch is far from the worst problem a developer could have, especially in the live service space.

Still having issues with Helldivers 2? Consider checking out our guides to the best Steam games and best free games on Steam for something to play in the meantime.