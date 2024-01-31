Granblue Fantasy: Relink director believes Cygames' 'time and effort' has paid off despite the game's many delays

Granblue Fantasy: Relink's director Yasuyuki Kaji has said that he feels "terrible" for how long the game spent in development.

In August 2023, developer Cygames announced that after several delays over the past few years, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will finally launch on February 1, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The action role-playing game was announced back in 2016, and according to the game director, although he feels "terrible" for how long the game's development took, the "time and effort" has paid off.

"I feel terrible about how long it took for us to develop Relink and for keeping our fans in limbo," Kaji said, in an interview with PlayStation Blog published yesterday (January 30). "That said, I truly believe our time and effort have translated well into this title. The great response we’ve received for the demo version has instilled confidence in us that players would appreciate the work we have put into Relink, but of course, I feel nervous as it gets closer to the launch."

With the game's launch only one day away, general director Tetsuya Fukuhara said that "the reality hasn't sunk in yet" for him, and added: "With the support of the company, we were able to focus on the development of the game, and the demo version received a more positive response than we had hoped for, so I feel all the effort we made to make this title as exciting as possible has paid off."

Relink will be the latest spin-off game based on the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game series. Cygames recently released Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a 2.5D fighting game developed by Arc System Works for PC and PlayStation consoles, which we rated four and half stars out of five.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is among our most anticipated games of 2024.