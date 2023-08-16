Grab some Modern Warfare 3 rewards ahead of its launch by playing in a limited-time event tomorrow

Activision has revealed that you can bag some Modern Warfare 3 rewards this week if you play in a limited-time event tomorrow (Thursday, August 17).

If you partake in the Shadow Siege Limited-time Event as part of the greater Modern Warfare 3 reveal, you'll unlock a bunch of rewards that will be immediately available to you in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, (via VGC).

This announcement has also unveiled plans for a big Modern Warfare 3 reveal. Dropping tomorrow Thursday, August 17, at 10.30am PT / 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST, Activision will reveal Modern Warfare 3 in a presumable more fulsome way than the snippets we've received thus far.

The announcement of both the limited-time event and the Modern Warfare 3 reveal came yesterday, and was tweeted from the official Call of Duty account and described the bonuses as a chance to "earn special rewards for your contributions to the battle in Al Mazrah". You can see the full announcement and details below.

Gear up for Shadow Siege, Operators 💥Take part in the Modern Warfare III Reveal Event on August 17 at 10:30 AM PST and earn special rewards for your contributions to the battle in Al Mazrah #MW3📍 Call of Duty: Warzone

The rewards include a handful of new bonuses such as a charm, token, and vehicle skins, but also present is a brand-new weapon: the ARM13C. All of these goodies will be more widely available when Modern Warfare 3 launches late this year, but only those who join in tomorrow can enjoy the bonuses early. All of this comes on the back of news that came last week which confirmed that most of players' Modern Warfare 2 content carrying into Modern Warfare 3, so your gear and loadout situation can continue into the new game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is going to release on November 10 this year. It's going to maintain a cross-generation release and will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

