Geras confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 with new 'Keepers of Time' trailer

Geras has been announced for Mortal Kombat 1 with the new Keepers of Time trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the biggest upcoming games of the year and is slated to be a contender for one of the best fighting games when it releases on September 19. The hype train continues forward momentum as Geras, a newcomer to the series with 2019's Mortal Kombat 11, is returning for the latest installment.

The Keepers of Time trailer shows that the immortal, ageless super soldier remains unchanged from his last appearance. Explained canonically as him "existing beyond the realms", it makes sense he wouldn't be impacted by the changes made by Fire God Liu Kang's reshaping with the Hourglass. Now, he has partnered with Kang following Kronika's defeat in the previous game. However, the story snippets here hint that unease is coming.

Geras utilizes many of his iconic time manipulation special moves, which return for the new game, including the ability to freeze his opponent in place for a full combo and his signature grappling style. He also gains a new teleport parry which looks incredibly dangerous, too. Now that Variations are gone, we'll experiment with his complete unlocked toolkit, which is exciting.

We also see Liu Kang's brutal brand of vigilante justice, showing that EarthRealm's original champion isn't going easy on anyone this time. His presumed second fatality involves him taking a downed opponent to the edge of the galaxy only to open a black hole that ruthlessly tears his challenger apart. It's brutal stuff and showcases the creativity to be found in the violence of this entry in the long-running franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch in less than two months. Already we've seen Li Mei and Baraka revealed alongside Smoke to be coming back, too. There's also been the announcement of Kombat Pack 1, which includes Homelander, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Quan-Chi, Takeda, and Ermac. Truly, it's looking stacked.

