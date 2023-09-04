Final Fantasy 16 PC version on the way, along with two paid DLC packs

Final Fantasy 16 will be getting plenty of content next year, with a PC version and two DLC packs confirmed to be in the works.

Currently a PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy 16 will receive a PC port sometime in the future, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed via the game's official Twitter account. Yoshida also announced that two all-new DLC packs will be coming as well.

"We've seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy 16 players," says Yoshida. "But one thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants. To accommodate, the development team has started work on two installments of paid DLC."

Yoshi-P ends his statement by stating the team will have more information on the PC port and upcoming DLC packs "before the end of the year." By the sounds of it, then, we won't see either release until we're comfortably into 2024.

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRNSeptember 3, 2023

The news follows a recently-launched free update for Final Fantasy 16, which added a weapons skin change feature, alternate costumes for the main cast, and welcome quality-of-life updates such as additional control schemes. Prior updates have also made adjustments to the scoring system of Final Fantasy 16's Arcade mode content.

Following successful PC ports for Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a PC version of FF16 felt pretty inevitable. Hopefully the team will be able to iron out the performance issues presently found on the PS5 version like poor frame pacing in its 60fps-targeting Performance mode. And of course, faster load times wouldn't go amiss.

It's the new DLC packs I'm most excited about, however. Final Fantasy 16's excellent writing and performances are arguably the best part of the game, closely followed by its breathtaking boss battles. Could Clive square off against the currently absent Leviathan? Or perhaps another iconic Final Fantasy summon like Valefor or Eden? Hopefully we'll have confirmation by the end of 2023, as Yoshi-P says.

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the best RPGs of the year. It may also find itself on our list of the best Steam games when it arrives on PC sometime next year.